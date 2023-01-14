Toronto Marlies Head to Rochester for First of Eight Straight on the Road

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head out on the road for eight straight games to close out the month of January. Their first stop is Rochester, New York on Saturday night for a tilt with the Americans. This will be the fifth of eight meetings between the two teams this season.

The Marlies are 15-7-0-1 against North Division opponents so far this season, and are looking to improve against the Americans. Toronto is currently 1-2-0-1 against their divisional rivals this season. The two teams last met on December 31st where Rochester won 3-2. The Marlies are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games, while Rochester is 8-2-0-0.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals with 16, and has scored in four straight games, as well as Logan Shaw who has points (2-5-7) in four consecutive games, and leads the team in points with 37. On the Amerks side, Brandon Biro leads the way with 29 points.

Puck drop is at 6:05pm on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.