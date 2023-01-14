IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Postponed, Makeup Date TBD

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Due to forecasted weather conditions on Monday, the IceHogs outdoor practice scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere has been postponed. At this time, a makeup date has not been determined.

We apologize for any inconvenience but hope to coordinate a makeup date soon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.