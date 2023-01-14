IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Postponed, Makeup Date TBD
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Due to forecasted weather conditions on Monday, the IceHogs outdoor practice scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere has been postponed. At this time, a makeup date has not been determined.
We apologize for any inconvenience but hope to coordinate a makeup date soon.
