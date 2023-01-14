McCormick's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds Over Condors

Coachella Valley's Captain is Clutch in OT in 5-4 Win Over Bakersfield

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night in overtime by the final score of 5-4. Jesper Froden (2x), John Hayden, and Jimmy Schuldt scored in regulation for the Firebirds while Max McCormick netted the game-winner just :45 into overtime. With the win, Coachella Valley is now on a 10-game point streak.

The Firebirds struck twice in the first 1:51 of the game. John Hayden wristed the first shot of the game past Condors' netminder Ryan Fanti to put the Firebirds up 1-0 just 15 seconds in. Cameron Hughes recorded the lone assist. Just 1:36 later, Jesper Froden broke free behind the Bakersfield defense and raced to the net. Froden made a slick move and went top shelf past Fanti to make it 2-0.

Bakersfield got on the board early into the second period as Ty Tullio netted his fifth of the season. Coachella Valley responded thanks to a Jimmy Schuldt one-timer set up from Kole Lind and Tye Kartye. The goal was Schuldt's fifth of the season and was scored at 5:12 of the second period. The Firebirds regained their two-goal advantage with 13 seconds left in the period on a powerplay goal from Jesper Froden. Max McCormick and Andrew Poturalski teamed up for the helpers.

The Condors scored twice in the third period, including a goal with 21 seconds left to tie the game on a 6-on-5 sending the Firebirds to overtime for the third straight game.

Max McCormick was sprung on a breakaway and beat Fanti to seal the win just 45 seconds into overtime. The goal was McCormick's 14th of the season and the second overtime winner of the year for the Firebirds. Rafferty and Poturalski earned the assists on the game-winning goal.

Christopher Gibson made 34 saves in the victory that moved the Firebirds to 24-6-3-1 on the season. Coachella Valley went 1-for-2 on the powerplay and finished 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their six-game homestand on Monday, January 16th. Puck drop is set for 3pm.

