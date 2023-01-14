Wolf Pack Win Third Straight Game, Beat Bruins 3-1

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack returned to the XL Center for the first time in the new year on Saturday night, hosting the Providence Bruins. Dylan Garand stopped 27 shots and seven Wolf Pack players recorded a point as the team earned a 3-1 win.

Matt Rempe put the Wolf Pack in the lead for good late in the second period. Rempe took a backward pass from Ben Tardif, skated to the left face-off circle, and unleashed a powerful shot that Keith Kinkaid couldn't stop. Rempe's goal was his third in his last three games and stood as the eventual game-winner.

Additionally, Tardif's assist extended his point streak to four games. Tardif has earned a point in all four games since being traded to Hartford from the Colorado Eagles on December 31st.

The Bruins opened the scoring in the first period. Jack Achan fired a shot toward a crowded Wolf Pack net from the right-wing point. Joona Koppanen deflected the shot, and the puck trickled across the red line and into the net, giving Providence the game's first lead 6:09 into the period. The goal was Koppanen's third in his last four games.

The Pack answered back just over eleven minutes later. Ryan Carpenter intercepted a centering attempt and sent a pass down the ice toward Zac Jones. Jones recovered the puck behind the Providence net before attempting a wraparound goal. His initial attempt was denied by Kinkaid, but Jones grabbed his own rebound and buried it into the net to even the score.

Rempe found twine 15:28 into the second, putting the Wolf Pack ahead for good.

Will Cuylle added an insurance goal late in the third period. Gustav Rydahl knocked the puck loose near center ice, allowing the All-Star forward to fire on an empty Providence net and pad Hartford's lead. The goal was Cuylle's third in his last four games and his team-leading eleventh of the campaign. 66 seconds later, the Pack earned their third straight win and extended their point streak to a season-high six games.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for a matinee rematch with the Bruins tomorrow, January 15th. The puck drop is set for 3:05 pm. The Pack return to the XL Center for their third straight game with the Bruins on Friday, January 20th. The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

