Alex Nedeljkovic Shuts Out Chicago In 1-0 Win
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins concluded their seven-game homestand with a 1-0 shutout win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at Van Andel Arena, courtesy of Alex Nedeljkovic's 27 saves.
In six games with Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic has a 0.920 save percentage, 2.30 goals against average and a 3-2-1 ledger. Cross Hanas tallied the game-winner in the first stanza, his first goal since returning from injury on Jan. 4. In their seven-consecutive home games, the Griffins finished with a 3-3-0-1 record.
Four minutes into the opening period, Taro Hirose wrapped around the goal to fire an attempt inside of the right-goal post. Zachary Sawchenko denied the shot with his left pad and deflected the puck out into the crease, where Hanas buried it to take a 1-0 lead.
Nedeljkovic was impenetrable in the first two frames, fending off 20 shots by the end of the middle stanza. Two of the saves came on Nathan Sucese's attempts on the doorstep at 3:37 in the second stanza that the Parma, Ohio, native was able to hold on until the whistle.
In the final period, the Griffins recorded just one shot on goal at 11:36 from Simon Edvinsson. After just registering four shots in the previous 16:17, the Wolves pulled Sawchenko to try and light the lamp before the buzzer. Nedeljkovic made three saves in the final 3:43 to secure a 1-0 victory and to place Grand Rapids in sixth for the AHL's Central Division.
Notes
- The last 1-0 shutout by a Grand Rapids goalie was Calvin Pickard (23 saves) on Jan. 10, 2020 vs. Manitoba.
- By chipping in his 12th assist on Hanas' goal, Edvinsson is tied for first with Steven Kampfer in assists by a Griffins defenseman this campaign.
- After going 0-for-4 on the power play, Grand Rapids is 8-for-76 (10.5%) during a man-advantage opportunity in their last 19 outings.
Highlights
Interviews
Photo Gallery
Game Center
Box Score
Chicago 0 0 0 - 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 8 (Hirose, Edvinsson), 4:00. Penalties-Lajoie Chi (tripping), 5:16; Soderblom Gr (hooking), 11:22.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sucese Chi (cross-checking), 1:26; Rees Chi (holding), 9:44; Tieksola Chi (hooking), 13:32; Gunler Chi (roughing), 16:59; Spezia Gr (roughing), 16:59; Hanas Gr (tripping), 18:32.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pearson Gr (slashing), 10:17; Stromwall Chi (slashing), 15:59; Johansson Gr (roughing), 15:59.
Shots on Goal-Chicago 11-9-7-27. Grand Rapids 10-9-1-20.
Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.
Goalies-Chicago, Sawchenko 9-11-1 (20 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 3-2-1 (27 shots-27 saves).
A-10,145
Three Stars
1. GR Nedeljkovic (W, SO, 27 saves); 2. GR Hanas (game-winner); 3. CHI Walker (L, 19 saves).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 14-19-1-1 (30 pts.) / Mon., Jan. 16 vs. Iowa 3 p.m. EST
Chicago: 12-17-3-1 (28 pts.) / Tue., Jan. 17 at Manitoba 7 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023
- IceHogs Split Series in Colorado - Rockford IceHogs
- Two-Goal Third Period Leads Eagles To 3-1 Win Over Icehogs - Colorado Eagles
- Alex Nedeljkovic Shuts Out Chicago In 1-0 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms' Point Streak Comes to Close Against Syracuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Can't Catch Up to Moose - Belleville Senators
- Stars Shock Admirals with Late Comeback Win - Texas Stars
- Bears Take Down Thunderbirds 6-2 on Bourque Night - Hershey Bears
- Jobst's Hat Trick Not Enough in Last-Second Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Moose Double-Up on Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight Game, Beat Bruins 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight Game, Beat Bruins 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Calgary, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Defeat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Unable to Hold off Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Dominate Islanders, Win 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Topple Phantoms, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Open Long Trip with 1-0 Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Topped by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Defensemen Lead Scoring as Checkers Top Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Fall 6-2 Against Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Handed 3-1 Loss in Charlotte - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Assign Stauber to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Maniscalco Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Marcus Bjork to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Avalanche Recalls Forward Sampo Ranta - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Postponed, Makeup Date TBD - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- McKeown Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Adam Karashik Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack and Bruins Open Home-And-Home Set in Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out - Texas Stars
- Toronto Marlies Head to Rochester for First of Eight Straight on the Road - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash for Second Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Comets Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Statement from the Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Game #35 - Roadrunners at Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Downed by Reign - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Earn Victory Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- McCormick's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Defeat Wranglers, 3-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.