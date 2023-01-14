Alex Nedeljkovic Shuts Out Chicago In 1-0 Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins concluded their seven-game homestand with a 1-0 shutout win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at Van Andel Arena, courtesy of Alex Nedeljkovic's 27 saves.

In six games with Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic has a 0.920 save percentage, 2.30 goals against average and a 3-2-1 ledger. Cross Hanas tallied the game-winner in the first stanza, his first goal since returning from injury on Jan. 4. In their seven-consecutive home games, the Griffins finished with a 3-3-0-1 record.

Four minutes into the opening period, Taro Hirose wrapped around the goal to fire an attempt inside of the right-goal post. Zachary Sawchenko denied the shot with his left pad and deflected the puck out into the crease, where Hanas buried it to take a 1-0 lead.

Nedeljkovic was impenetrable in the first two frames, fending off 20 shots by the end of the middle stanza. Two of the saves came on Nathan Sucese's attempts on the doorstep at 3:37 in the second stanza that the Parma, Ohio, native was able to hold on until the whistle.

In the final period, the Griffins recorded just one shot on goal at 11:36 from Simon Edvinsson. After just registering four shots in the previous 16:17, the Wolves pulled Sawchenko to try and light the lamp before the buzzer. Nedeljkovic made three saves in the final 3:43 to secure a 1-0 victory and to place Grand Rapids in sixth for the AHL's Central Division.

Notes

- The last 1-0 shutout by a Grand Rapids goalie was Calvin Pickard (23 saves) on Jan. 10, 2020 vs. Manitoba.

- By chipping in his 12th assist on Hanas' goal, Edvinsson is tied for first with Steven Kampfer in assists by a Griffins defenseman this campaign.

- After going 0-for-4 on the power play, Grand Rapids is 8-for-76 (10.5%) during a man-advantage opportunity in their last 19 outings.

Highlights

Interviews

Photo Gallery

Game Center

Box Score

Chicago 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 8 (Hirose, Edvinsson), 4:00. Penalties-Lajoie Chi (tripping), 5:16; Soderblom Gr (hooking), 11:22.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sucese Chi (cross-checking), 1:26; Rees Chi (holding), 9:44; Tieksola Chi (hooking), 13:32; Gunler Chi (roughing), 16:59; Spezia Gr (roughing), 16:59; Hanas Gr (tripping), 18:32.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pearson Gr (slashing), 10:17; Stromwall Chi (slashing), 15:59; Johansson Gr (roughing), 15:59.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 11-9-7-27. Grand Rapids 10-9-1-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Chicago, Sawchenko 9-11-1 (20 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 3-2-1 (27 shots-27 saves).

A-10,145

Three Stars

1. GR Nedeljkovic (W, SO, 27 saves); 2. GR Hanas (game-winner); 3. CHI Walker (L, 19 saves).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-19-1-1 (30 pts.) / Mon., Jan. 16 vs. Iowa 3 p.m. EST

Chicago: 12-17-3-1 (28 pts.) / Tue., Jan. 17 at Manitoba 7 p.m. CST

