Hogs and Eagles Clash for Second Night

Loveland, Colo. -The Rockford IceHogs tangle with the Colorado Eagles for the second time this weekend tonight at 8:05 p.m. at the Budweiser Event Center. Tonight marks the last of a four-game road stretch for the IceHogs.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-11-2-2, 44 points (3rd, Central Division)

Colorado: 20-11-3-0, 43 points (4th, Pacific Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (15G, 24A) paces the Hogs in points and assists. Forward Lukas Reichel (14G, 22A) ranks third for the Hogs and rejoins Rockford after a three-game stint with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Forward Jean-Luc Foudy (8G, 14A) paces Colorado in assists and points this season, and forward Charles Hudon (11G, 10A) ranks second for the Eagles in scoring and leads the team in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs mounted a comeback and powered past the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 1-0 for two periods, forward Brett Seney tied the contest late in the third period, scoring his 15th lamp lighter of the campaign. Forward Cole Guttman tallied the overtime winner, solving Colorado goalie Justus Annunen. Dylan Wells turned away 21 of 22 Eagles shots, remaining unbeaten in regulation.

Clutch Cole

Forward Cole Guttman bagged the overtime winner last night in Rockford's 2-1 victory over Colorado. Guttman now has 23 points (12G, 11A) to his name this season and is tied for ninth in AHL rookie scoring. The former Denver University Pioneer led his alma mater to an NCAA Championship as a senior last season with 45 points (19G, 26A) in 41 games. Guttman's overtime winner last night was his second game-winning goal of the season.

Killers

ï»¿The IceHogs' penalty kill turned in a perfect 5-for-5 effort last night against the Eagles. Over the past four games, Rockford has held its opponents to one power-play conversion in 13 attempts. For the season, the IceHogs own the 15th best penalty kill in the AHL at 81.6%.

Reichel's Return

Forward Lukas Reichel was reassigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Reichel's 36 points (14G, 22A) tie him for 10th in AHL scoring and land him at third on Rockford's roster. The 20-year-old has tabbed three points (1G, 2A) in four NHL games with the Blackhawks so far this season.

Overtime? Overtime!

ï»¿With last night's overtime victory, the IceHogs moved to 5-2 when a game finishes in the extra frame. Three of Rockford's last four games have gone to overtime, with the IceHogs winning two of those three. The IceHogs have reached overtime 11 times this season, tying them for the most overtime appearances in the league.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Jan. 13 at Colorado, 2-1 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 14 at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Eagles, All-Time

1-0-0-0

