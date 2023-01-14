Monsters Fall 6-2 Against Rocket
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 6-2 on Saturday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-16-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
In the opening frame, Laval's Mitchell Stephens scored at 3:35, but Trey Fix-Wolansky evened the score at 4:44 unassisted. Rem Pitlick converted on a power-play at 13:28 pushing the score to 2-1 going into the first intermission. Alex Belzile scored on a power-play at 2:19 in the middle frame followed by Cleveland's Robbie Payne at 5:59 with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Tyler Angle. Laval recorded two short-handed goals from Lucas Condotta at 10:03 and Alex Belzile at 10:30 pushing the score to 5-2 going into the second intermission. Alex Belzile scored the lone goal in the third period at 17:26 forcing a final score of 6-2 Laval.
Cleveland's Darion Hanson made 31 saves in defeat while Laval's Kevin Poulin stopped 36 shots for the win.
The Monsters head home to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday, January 17, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01D92850.07B4BB80]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 LAV 2 3 1 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 38 0/6 5/7 16 min / 8 inf LAV 37 2/7 6/6 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Hanson L 31 6 0-1-0 LAV Poulin W 36 2 8-11-2 Cleveland Record: 14-16-2-2, 7th North Division Laval Record: 14-18-4-1, 6th North Division
