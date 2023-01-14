Belleville Sens Can't Catch Up to Moose

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Manitoba Moose's Alex Limoges and Belleville Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker and Mads Sogaard on game night

(Belleville Senators) Manitoba Moose's Alex Limoges and Belleville Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker and Mads Sogaard on game night(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite third period tallies from Angus Crookshank and Ridly Greig, the Belleville Senators were unable to catch up to the Manitoba Moose as they fell 4-2 on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Manitoba opened the scoring through a Dominic Toninato deflection at 12:59 of the first period to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the second, the Moose extended their advantage as Jeff Malott found the back of the net with a redirection on the power play at 8:35 to make it 2-0.

Early in the final frame, the Moose struck twice more as both Tyler Boland and Ville Heinola scored before the 8:45 mark of the stanza. However, the resilient Senators began to mount a comeback effort as Angus Crookshank ended Oskari Salminen's shutout bid with a heavy wrist shot before Ridly Greig collected his twelfth of the season with three minutes remaining in regulation time. In spite of the late push, Belleville couldn't draw any closer as the Moose held on to secure the road victory.

The Senators return to action Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Marlies, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/4 |Penalty Kill: 3/4

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 19 saves.

Egor Sokolov has seven points in his last five appearances.

Maxence Guenette has three assists in his last five games.

Cole Cassels extended his point streak to four straight with an assist.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "There really wasn't a lot of positive about tonight's game. They came as advertised. I think we've talked a lot about how Manitoba plays. They win their 50-50 battles. They compete, have good gap control and play with structure."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.