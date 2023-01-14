Ontario Wins Over San Diego

Storyline: Five different goal scorers including Martin Chromiak, who led the way with three points, sent the Ontario Reign (19-13-0-1) past the San Diego Gulls (11-26-0-0) 5-2 Saturday night at Toyota Arena. The victory gave the Reign a second sweep of San Diego this season from a pair of home-and-home weekend sets and their fourth win in five contests between the two SoCal rivals.

Cal Petersen turned out 30 shots to earn the victory for Ontario, while Aidan Dudas posted a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to four games and Nikita Pavlychev netted his first AHL goal of the season.

Date: January 14, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Aidan Dudas (ONT)

3. Nikita Pavlychev (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Olle Eriksson Ek

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Colorado | 6:05 PM PST | Budweiser Events Center

