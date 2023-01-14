Stars Shock Admirals with Late Comeback Win
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Riley Tufte And Milwaukee Admirals' Cole Schneider In Action
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overcame a three-goal deficit to stun the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Admirals struck early in the contest to get things rolling when Zach Sanford tapped in a pass from Jimmy Huntington at 2:13. However, the Stars evened the score not long after when Matej Blumel ramped a shot by Ryan Shea off the crossbar and in at 3:36 of the first period. Milwaukee reclaimed its lead at the 10:43 mark when Egor Afanasyev beat Anton Khudobin from the top of the right circle with a wrist shot. Despite trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes of action in Cedar Park, the Stars doubled up the Admirals 12-6 in shots on goal during the first period.
The second period saw Milwaukee's Markus Nurmi and Cole Schneider score goals at 6:32 and then 8:13, respectively, to extend the Admirals' lead to 4-1. Before the period could end, Texas forward Rhett Gardner helped the Stars climb back into the fight when he slid the puck between Devin Cooley's legs at 12:27 of the middle frame. Down by two after two in Texas, the Stars grasped a 17-13 advantage in shots through 40 minutes of play.
In the third period, Texas mounted a rally that saw it cut the deficit back to one when Oskar Back chipped a loose puck in front over Cooley and in to make it 4-3 with 5:33 remaining in regulation. The Stars ultimately eliminated the three-goal deficit and completed the comeback late in regulation when Ryan Shea buried a shot from the left point for his third goal of the season to make it 4-4 with 4:13 remaining. Then with 36.3 seconds left to play, Marian Studenic called game by scoring the eventual game-winner near the high slot with a wrist shot that beat Cooley blocker-side.
In goal for the Stars, Matt Murray picked up the win in relief to improve to 9-5-1 after he stopped each of the six shots he faced after entering the game in the middle period. For Milwaukee, Cooley was handed the loss after making 26 saves on 31 shots.
The Stars rematch the Admirals Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. in the two-game series finale at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Riley Tufte And Milwaukee Admirals' Cole Schneider In Action
(Ross Bonander)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023
- Admirals Fall to Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Can't Catch Up to Moose - Belleville Senators
- Stars Shock Admirals with Late Comeback Win - Texas Stars
- Bears Take Down Thunderbirds 6-2 on Bourque Night - Hershey Bears
- Jobst's Hat Trick Not Enough in Last-Second Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Moose Double-Up on Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight Game, Beat Bruins 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight Game, Beat Bruins 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Calgary, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Defeat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Unable to Hold off Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Dominate Islanders, Win 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Topple Phantoms, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Open Long Trip with 1-0 Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Topped by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Defensemen Lead Scoring as Checkers Top Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Fall 6-2 Against Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Handed 3-1 Loss in Charlotte - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Assign Stauber to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Maniscalco Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Marcus Bjork to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Avalanche Recalls Forward Sampo Ranta - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Postponed, Makeup Date TBD - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- McKeown Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Adam Karashik Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack and Bruins Open Home-And-Home Set in Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out - Texas Stars
- Toronto Marlies Head to Rochester for First of Eight Straight on the Road - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash for Second Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Comets Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Statement from the Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Game #35 - Roadrunners at Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Downed by Reign - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Earn Victory Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- McCormick's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Defeat Wranglers, 3-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Shock Admirals with Late Comeback Win
- Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads