Blackhawks Assign Stauber to Rockford
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forward Patrick Kane (lower body) from injured reserve. In addition, the Blackhawks have assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.
Stauber owns a 6-4-0-0 record, 3.06 goals-against average, and .896 save percentage with the IceHogs this season.
The IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center tonight at 8:05 p.m. CT.
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
