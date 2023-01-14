Blackhawks Assign Stauber to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forward Patrick Kane (lower body) from injured reserve. In addition, the Blackhawks have assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.

Stauber owns a 6-4-0-0 record, 3.06 goals-against average, and .896 save percentage with the IceHogs this season.

The IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center tonight at 8:05 p.m. CT.

