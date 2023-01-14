P-Bruins Topped by Wolf Pack
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Joona Koppanen scored the lone goal for the black and gold as the Providence Bruins were topped by the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-1 on Saturday night at the XL Center. Keith Kinkaid stopped 32 shots in the contest.
How It Happened
* Jack Ahcan received a pass at the right point, then fired the puck along the ice towards the goal, where Koppanen directed it with the blade of his stick through the goaltender and across the line with 13:51 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Mike Callahan was also credited with an assist on the goal. * Coming out of the penalty box, Zac Jones was unable to handle the pass to send him on a breakaway, and when he finally caught up to the puck in tight on the net, Jones wrapped it around the back of the cage and tucked it in with 2:46 remaining in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. * Matt Rempe caught a pass trailing on the rush and fired a shot from the slot that beat the goaltender glove side to give Hartford a 2-1 lead with 4:32 left in the second period. * With 1:06 remaining in the third period, Will Cuylle scored the empty net goal to give Hartford a 3-1 lead.
Stats
* Koppanen has six points in his last five games, three of which have come from goals. * Keith Kinkaid stopped 32 of 34 shots. Providence totaled 28 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, January 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
