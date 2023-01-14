Bridgeport Islanders Host Comets Tonight

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-14-6-1) look for their second straight win tonight as they square off against the Utica Comets (18-10-5-1) at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Last night, Aatu Raty scored the game-winning goal at 2:36 of overtime in a 4-3 victory against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road. Andy Andreoff, Jeff Kubiak and Otto Koivula (PP) each scored in regulation and Cory Schneider (11-3-2) made 25 saves in his first start since Dec. 16th, which took place in Utica. The win ended Bridgeport's 11-game slide and was its first since Dec. 11th. Tonight, the Islanders look for their first win at home since Nov. 30th.

YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 2,500 kids will take home a blue Bridgeport Islanders youth hockey jersey when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight.

TICKETS: Available now!

LISTEN: https://bit.ly/BridgeportIslanders

WATCH: AHLTV.com

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting between the Islanders and Comets this season, and the only matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. Utica defeated Bridgeport at home just over four weeks ago, led by Nolan Foote's two-goal effort in a 5-2 decision on Dec. 16th. Jeff Kubiak and Ruslan Iskhakov each scored for Bridgeport and Parker Wotherspoon had two assists. Cory Schneider made 23 saves. The Islanders beat Utica in overtime in their last tilt at Total Mortgage Arena, 3-2 on Dec. 4, 2021.

VIEW FROM UTICA

The Comets had earned points in 12 straight games (10-0-2-0), the longest streak in the AHL this season, until falling in regulation to the Providence Bruins, 3-2, on the road last night. Tyce Thompson and Graham Clarke each scored and Nico Daws (10-7-1) made 34 saves. Clarke has now scored in back-to-back games and paces the Comets in goals (14) and points (30). He is tied for team lead in assists (16). Thompson is the youngest son of Bridgeport head coach Brent Thompson. The Comets, New Jersey's AHL affiliate, ranks second in the North Division, six points behind Toronto.

DOUBLE DIGITS

Chris Terry had the secondary assist on Andy Andreoff's 19th goal of the season last night, extending his point streak to 10 games - the longest stretch for any Bridgeport player this season. He has five goals and seven assists over that span, and has scored a goal in five of his last eight games. Terry leads the Islanders in assists (24) and points (35), which are tied for eighth and 13th in the AHL, respectively. He is 35th on the AHL's all-time scoring list with 648 career points and 29th on the all-time goals list (274).

HEY SAM, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

Samuel Bolduc was named to the Atlantic Division's playing roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, his first All-Star bid. The 22-year-old leads Bridgeport blueliners and shares sixth among all AHL defensemen with a career-best 23 points in 36 games. He's already shattered his career highs in points and assists (17) and has matched his career best in goals (6). Bolduc is fifth among AHL defensemen in shots (92) and shares fifth in power-play assists (11). The 6'5, 220-pound defenseman was selected by the New York Islanders in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will be held in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6th.

QUICK HITS

Today is Arnaud Durandeau's 24th birthday... Durandeau has points in four of his last six games (1g, 3a) and shares fourth place on the team in scoring (23 points)... Andy Andreoff has scored in back-to-back games and is seven goals from his career high (26 with Syracuse, 2018-19)... Ruslan Iskhakov shares fifth place among all AHL rookies with 25 points (8g, 17a)... Bridgeport has seven power-play goals in its last 10 games and ranks fifth in the AHL on the man advantage (24.0%).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (22-18-3): Last: 3-1 L vs. Minnesota, Thursday -- Next: Tonight vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (19-14-3-0): Last: 4-3 OTL at Newfoundland, last night -- Next: Tonight at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.