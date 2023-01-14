Reign Earn Victory Over Gulls

Storyline: Tyrell Goulbourne scored in his first appearance for the Ontario Reign (18-13-0-1) Friday night, a 3-1 win over the San Diego Gulls (11-25-0-0) at Pechanga Arena in the first contest of a weekend home-and-home series.

Martin Chromiak and Jacob Moverare also found the back of the net in the victory, while Aidan Dudas earned an assist for the third straight game and Matt Villalta stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the win for Ontario.

Date: January 13, 2023 Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Three Stars -

1. Lukas Dostal (SD) 2. Martin Chromiak (ONT) 3. Michael Del Zotto (SD)

W: Matthew Villalta L: Lukas Dostal

Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 vs. San Diego | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

