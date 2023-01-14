San Diego Falls to Ontario, 5-2

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-2 to the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Arena, bringing their overall record to 11-26-0-0 and 7-12-0-0 on the road

Drew Helleson started the scoring for the Gulls at 9:28 of the final frame, netting his third goal of the season and extending his point to a career-best three games (1-2=3). The defenseman has 1-6=7 points in his last nine games.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his ninth goal of the season less than a minute later, notching 2-0=2 goals over his last three games. He sits tied for second among San Diego skaters in goals.

Michael Del Zotto added an assist on the play, pushing his point streak to a career-best six games (previous: five games, two times), earning 3-3=6 points during this stretch.

Nikolas Brouillard also posted an assist in the effort, tallying his team-leading 23rd helper of the season. Brouillard's 6-23) points rank third among all American Hockey League blueliners in points and assists. At the conclusion of the game, his four power-play goals place him first among active defensemen.

San Diego's blueline continues to significantly make an impact on the scoresheet, accounting for 38.6% of the Gulls' offense (17-of-44 points) over the team's last six games.

Bryce Kindopp also earned an assist (0-1=1) tonight.

The Gulls went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill tonight, stopping 22-for-25 of their opponent's chances on the power play over their last six games for an 88.0% kill rate over the span. In addition, San Diego closed out the game with a kill rate of 81.6% on the road, ranking tied for second in the AHL's Pacific Division and tied for sixth in the Western Conference. Overall, the Gulls penalty kill is operating at an 81.7% success rate, ranking fourth in the Pacific Division and eighth in the Western Conference.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 25 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

The Gulls continue their road trip against the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mechanics Bank Arena (6:30 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Drew Helleson

On how the team improved its play in the first period from yesterday's game

We know they're a fast team and at home, they like to jump out on you early so we were ready for them tonight. They did pot those two goals, but they were pretty soft. It wasn't Olle's (Gulls goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek) fault - a couple of ricocheted off guys skates and stuff, sticks, whatever - but we played well. Our first tonight was much better than last night and just it's kind of it's tough to be down two there after the first after playing pretty well, but not much you can do on those goals.

On the frustration of losing despite playing well

I mean, it's hard. They get the momentum in the first period there. We played well, like I said, and it's tough, but that's adversity and we've got to bounce back from that and hopefully here on Wednesday, we can get back in the win column.

On the team's third period

I mean, we were down four to a good team. Not much to lose, you've got nothing to say before. So, we just said in the locker we wanted to go out and have a good third and we had a pretty good third there.

On his goal

The puck came out to me there and there's a good screen in front. That's been a focal point too is trying to get pucks to the net with traffic and the guys did a good job getting there and the puck had eyes, it found the back of the net and I was pretty lucky there.

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On the loss to the Ontario Reign

I think we played well in some spurts of the game, for sure, as you said. I really believe we didn't really have the energy and the real passion we've had in the past when we're winning hockey games. You know, we've had a good stretch where we've started to put together some wins. Even in both games, I don't think we were at our best.

On the team's improved start

Their goalie played well. We had some chances to get ahead in that game and he made some timely saves. I thought (Gulls goaltender Olle Eriksson) Ek played well for us tonight as well. We have to generate a little more traffic at the net. I've said it before - there's really good goaltenders in this division and if they see the puck, they stop it most nights. We have to get in front of their eyes and get ready to bang in those second and third chances.

On the team standing up for one another despite the score

It's a sign of a team that plays for each other. You see someone go down and you have five guys, almost like a pack of wolves mentality, getting right in there. It was really good to see (Gulls center) Bo (Groulx), (Gulls forward Hunter Drew) Drewsie and all the other guys on the ice as well. That's a good sign.

On the message between the second and third periods

For us, we're trying to keep the process and keep the vision small in terms of what's the focus. We weren't at our best periods one and two, so let's have a good one in the third and try and come out winning at least a period. Realistically, we weren't out of the game. We were a couple of shots away from making that really interesting. We didn't quit; that's a positive. We won the third period; I guess that's a positive.

