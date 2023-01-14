Maniscalco Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Maniscalco is in his third season of professional hockey and currently leads the Nailers with 20 assists and 25 points. Furthermore, his eight goals, 20 assists and 25 points all sit as the second-highest totals by ECHL defensemen this season.

Maniscalco, who hails from Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, appeared in one game for the Penguins this season on Jan. 4 against the Charlotte Checkers. The 23-year-old did not record any points in that contest, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won, 5-3.

Maniscalco has 11 career AHL games under his belt, all with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Maniscalco has no points in those 11 games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Jan. 14, against Charlotte. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch. The first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

