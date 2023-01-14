T-Birds Unable to Hold off Bears
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-16-1-4) succumbed to a second-half charge from the Hershey Bears (25-8-3-1) in a 6-2 loss on Saturday night at the Giant Center.
The Bears had thoughts of picking up right where they left off on Friday when Hendrix Lapierre located a rebound in the blue paint to jam home a power play behind Vadim Zherenko just 3:12 into the night's action. Mason Morelli and former T-Bird Henrik Borgstrom picked up the helpers.
Despite the early deficit, the T-Birds top line was undaunted, and Martin Frk unleashed a slapper from the top of the right circle past Hunter Shepard after the Bears netminder made a kick save off of Matthew Peca seconds earlier. Frk's 11th of the year came just 22 seconds after the opening goal by Lapierre and brought Springfield even, 1-1, at 3:34. Peca and Matthew Highmore each picked up helpers, with Highmore's ending a personal four-game point drought, the longest of the year for the T-Birds' All-Star winger.
Springfield's power play then catapulted the T-Birds to their first lead of the weekend at 14:31, as Brady Lyle cranked his second goal in as many nights, ricocheting the puck off a defender and past Shepard to give Springfield the 2-1 lead into the intermission.
Zherenko did all he could to hold the slim margin for the T-Birds in a second period that saw 15 Hershey shots, but at 9:36, Connor McMichael picked up a loose puck off a steal by Borgstrom and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of the Springfield goalie to tie the game, 2-2.
4:05 later, the suddenly sizzling Hershey power play connected again, as Borgstrom picked up a third assist of the evening in setting up Garrett Pilon in the slot area for a shot over Zherenko's shoulder at 13:41. The 3-2 Bears lead held up into the second intermission.
Hershey made sure Springfield would not get any closer, as goals just 24 seconds apart by Ethan Frank and Joe Snively at 4:17 and 4:41 respectively bumped the Bears' lead to 5-2. Pilon would add his second of the night into an empty net with 6.8 seconds to play to ice the game.
The T-Birds return to home ice on Monday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. matinee puck drop against the Bridgeport Islanders inside the MassMutual Center.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
