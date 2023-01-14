T-Birds Unable to Hold off Bears

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-16-1-4) succumbed to a second-half charge from the Hershey Bears (25-8-3-1) in a 6-2 loss on Saturday night at the Giant Center.

The Bears had thoughts of picking up right where they left off on Friday when Hendrix Lapierre located a rebound in the blue paint to jam home a power play behind Vadim Zherenko just 3:12 into the night's action. Mason Morelli and former T-Bird Henrik Borgstrom picked up the helpers.

Despite the early deficit, the T-Birds top line was undaunted, and Martin Frk unleashed a slapper from the top of the right circle past Hunter Shepard after the Bears netminder made a kick save off of Matthew Peca seconds earlier. Frk's 11th of the year came just 22 seconds after the opening goal by Lapierre and brought Springfield even, 1-1, at 3:34. Peca and Matthew Highmore each picked up helpers, with Highmore's ending a personal four-game point drought, the longest of the year for the T-Birds' All-Star winger.

Springfield's power play then catapulted the T-Birds to their first lead of the weekend at 14:31, as Brady Lyle cranked his second goal in as many nights, ricocheting the puck off a defender and past Shepard to give Springfield the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Zherenko did all he could to hold the slim margin for the T-Birds in a second period that saw 15 Hershey shots, but at 9:36, Connor McMichael picked up a loose puck off a steal by Borgstrom and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of the Springfield goalie to tie the game, 2-2.

4:05 later, the suddenly sizzling Hershey power play connected again, as Borgstrom picked up a third assist of the evening in setting up Garrett Pilon in the slot area for a shot over Zherenko's shoulder at 13:41. The 3-2 Bears lead held up into the second intermission.

Hershey made sure Springfield would not get any closer, as goals just 24 seconds apart by Ethan Frank and Joe Snively at 4:17 and 4:41 respectively bumped the Bears' lead to 5-2. Pilon would add his second of the night into an empty net with 6.8 seconds to play to ice the game.

The T-Birds return to home ice on Monday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. matinee puck drop against the Bridgeport Islanders inside the MassMutual Center.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.