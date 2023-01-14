Two-Goal Third Period Leads Eagles To 3-1 Win Over Icehogs
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Charles Hudon, Oskar Olausson and Anton Blidh each found the back of the net, while goaltender Justus Annnunen stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-1 on Saturday. IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura netted the team's lone goal in the loss, as the two teams combined for three power play goals on the night.
Colorado would claim an early lead, as Hudon forced a turnover at center ice that would spring him on a rush down the left-wing boards before cutting to the net and burying a backhander. The goal was Hudon's team-leading 12th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:19 into the contest.
The game's first power play would help Rockford level the score, as Sikura lit the lamp with a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 with only 2:51 remaining in the opening 20 minutes. The IceHogs would go on to outshoot Colorado 9-5 in the period and the two teams would head to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.
The middle frame would see Colorado fail to connect on a pair of power play opportunities, as the Eagles outshot Rockford 9-5 in the second period.
With the contest still tied 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, a power play would set up defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel to fire a shot from the left-wing boards which Olausson would redirect into the back of the net. The goal put the Eagles back on top 2-1 with 7:51 still remaining in the contest.
The IceHogs would pull netminder Mitchell Weeks in the final two minutes in favor of the extra attacker. The move would eventually allow Blidh to collect a loose puck deep in his own zone, sending a shot down the ice and into the empty net. The goal was Blidh's sixth of the season and sealed Colorado's 3-1 score with only five seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
