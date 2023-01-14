Silver Knights Defeat Wranglers, 3-1, at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 3-1, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Jake Bischoff scored the game-winning goal and earned first star of the night. Both Lukas Cormier and Brendan Brisson had two points each.

Jonas Rondbjerg scored a power-play goal almost 10 minutes into the first to give the Knights an early lead. Assisted byCormier and Brisson, he fired the puck in to put the team up 1-0.

Bischoff extended the lead at 4:42 in the second. He ripped in a shot from the point to make it a 2-0 game. Sheldon Rempal collected the primary assist and Brisson notched his second of the night.

Connor Zary, assisted by Ilya Solovyov and Nick DeSimone, put Calgary on the board at 5:15 in the second.

Spencer Foo, assisted by Cormier and Brayden Pachal, scored on the Wranglers' empty net to secure a 3-1 victory for the Silver Knights. It was Cormier's second assist of the game.

Goaltender Jiri Patera excelled in net, stopping 36 of 37 shots for a .972 save percentage.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Saturday, Jan. 14. The team will be celebrating Thunder Knight, honoring the former IHL team, the Las Vegas Thunder. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or watch on The CW Las Vegas. Fans can also watch on AHL TV with subscription.

