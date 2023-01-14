McKeown Recalled by Predators
January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee.
McKeown has appeared in five games this season with the Preds, averaging 13:32 of ice time with six blocked shots and six penalty minutes. In 25 games with the Admirals, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner has eight points (2g-6a) and a team-high +13 rating.
The Admirals continue their four-game road trip tonight at Texas a 7 pm. The Admirals return to Milwaukee Wed., Jan. 18 for a home game against the Springfield Thunderbirds at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
