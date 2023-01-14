Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host their second of two weekend games against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Before the Bears begin their second half of the campaign, they will salute one of their greatest players in team history with the raising of Chris Bourque's #17 to the rafters of GIANT Center during a pregame ceremony at 5:45 p.m. as part of Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Highmark Blue Shield.

Hershey Bears (24-8-3-1) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (15-15-1-4)

January 14, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 37 | GIANT Center

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (72), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

- Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Highmark Blue Shield - Joining the ranks of Hershey Bears legends, Chris Bourque's #17 will be retired in a pregame ceremony. GIANT Center doors will open at 4:45 p.m., with the ceremony promptly starting at 5:45 p.m.

- Chris Bourque Warm Up Jersey Auction - Players will wear "Swiper Bear" inspired jerseys from the 2009-10 season during warm ups that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit local charities. All players will honor Chris Bourque by wearing #17 for the last time, and the jerseys will feature a commemorative patch to mark the retirement of the number.

- Highmark Blue Shield Mini Banner Night - The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chris Bourque mini banner, courtesy of Highmark Blue Shield.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Thunderbirds on Friday, and built a 3-0 lead in a span of 2:59 that started when Joe Snively netted his first of the season at 15:03 of the first period, followed by Beck Malenstyn at 16:22 and Ethen Frank at 18:02. Brady Lyle got Springfield on the board at 14:59 of the second period while Hershey was forced to kill a match penalty assessed to Riley Sutter. Frank netted his second of the game at the 1:01 mark of the third period. Mathias Laferriere tallied another power-play goal for the Thunderbirds at 3:24, but Henrik Borgstrom answered for Hershey with a goal on the man advantage at 13:38 to make the score 5-2. Will Bitten brought the Thunderbirds back to within a pair of goals when he scored at 14:40, but the Bears managed to hold Springfield's attack off for the remainder of the game. The Bears out-shot Springfield 28-22, as Zach Fucale made 19 saves for his 12th win of the season, and Hershey went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Springfield went 2-for-5.

THE RAFTERS GET SOME COMPANY:

Tonight Chris Bourque will have the distinction of becoming just the eighth player in team history to have their number retired by the Bears organization. His #17 will join #3 (Frank Mathers and Ralph Keller), #8 (Mike Nykoluk), #9 (Arnie Kullman and Tim Tookey), and #16 (Willie Marshall and Mitch Lamoureux). Tonight's banner-raising ceremony will be the first time the Bears have retired the sweater of a former player since Keller was recognized on Dec. 1, 2002, when his name joined the #3 banner of Frank Mathers, which had previously been hung in 1991.

THE PLAYER:

As the game of hockey and the American Hockey League continues to evolve with each passing generation, so too do the individuals who play the sport. In the annals of the American Hockey League, Chris Bourque's résumé with the Bears is a throwback to a bygone era. Over the course of nine seasons with Hershey, Bourque suited up in 604 regular season games (fifth in team history), tallied 196 goals (seventh in team history) and dished out 390 assists (third in team history) for a total of 586 points (fifth in team history). Bourque's accomplishments in the postseason dwarf the competition: he is the franchise's all-time leader in playoff scoring (86 points) and playoff games played (106), and his 82 career playoff assists are the most by any player in league history.

THE HARDWARE:

Chris Bourque is the only player in the history of the Hershey Bears to win three Calder Cups with the club as a player, accomplishing the feat in 2006, 2009 and 2010. Bourque won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's Playoff MVP in 2010, collecting 27 points (7g, 20a) in 21 postseason games as Hershey ended a historic 60-win season with the organization's 11th Calder Cup title. He won the AHL's scoring title with Hershey in 2012 and 2016, making him the only player in Bears history to claim this distinction twice. He was named the AHL's MVP during the 2015-16 campaign, when he posted 80 points (30g, 50a), helping Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, marking the fifth time he appeared in the league's championship series with the club. The long-time alternate captain was a six-time AHL All-Star, representing Hershey five times, and was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team twice, in 2011-12 and 2015-16.

THE MAN:

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 29, 1986, Bourque will become the first American-born player to have his number retired by the Bears. The son of NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and Christiane Bourque, Chris' family also includes his older sister Melissa and younger brother Ryan, along with his wife Kimberly, and children Kingston and Harlow. Chris remains actively involved in the Bourque Family Foundation, founded in 2017 as a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to support a wide variety of different charitable and educational endeavors.

BEARS BITES:

Todd Nelson is one victory away from his 500th career pro head coaching victory...Bears captain Dylan McIlrath is slated to play in his 600th career professional game tonight... Forward Shane Gersich's next point will mark his 100th point in a Bears sweater...Forward Mike Vecchione is two points away from 200 in his professional and AHL career...Defender Aaron Ness is three games away from 700 in his professional career, and four points away from his 300th career pro point.

