Avalanche Recalls Forward Sampo Ranta

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sampo Ranta has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Ranta has posted five goals and five assists through 26 games this season with the Eagles.

The third-round pick of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft returns to the NHL where he has already skated in five games this season and also appeared in 10 regular season games with the Avalanche during the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, the 22-year-old also skated in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Colorado in 2021. Ranta helped guide the University of Minnesota to a Big-10 Championship in 2021 and would go on to be named an All-American during the 2020-21 campaign with the Gophers.

