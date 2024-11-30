Thunder Sign Defenseman Stephen Calisti

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Stephen Calisti to a standard player contract.

Calisti, 25, spent the past three season in Canadian University (USports) at Ontario Tech University and had nine goal and 25 assists for 34 points in 65 games. Prior to that, the Etobicoke, Ontario native played two seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens and put up 16 goals and 67 assists for 83 points in 107 games.

This season, the 6-foot-0, 194-pound defenseman played in two games with the Guilford Flames in the EIHL.

