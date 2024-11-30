Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Reading Royals

GLENS FALLS - Andre Ghantous scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the visiting Reading Royals on Saturday in front of the fifth sellout crowd of 5,100 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack took the lead just 0:33 into the game as Andre Ghantous re-directed a Kevin O'Neil pass by goaltender Keith Petruzzelli at the top of the crease into the net. The goal was Ghantous' fifth of the year with assists from O'Neil and Kurt Gosselin for the 1-0 lead.

Kevin O'Neil gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead on the power play as he blasted in a pass from Brendan Less in the left circle with just 2:39 left in the opening period. The goal was O'Neil's fourth of the season with assists going to Less and Andre Ghantous.

Reading responded on the power play with just 1:22 left in the first as Mason Primeau sent a wrister into the net from the left circle for his first goal of the year. Jake Smith and Gianfranco Cassaro were awarded the assists and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Andre Ghantous recorded his second goal of the night after great passing by Brendan Less and Alex Young for a two-goal lead. The goal was Ghantous' sixth of the year with just 1:35 to go to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Connor McMenamin pulled the Royals within a goal just 2:38 into the third period on Reading's second power-play goal of the game on a one timer that beat Tyler Brennan. The goal was McMenamin's seventh of the year with assists from Robbie Stucker and Matt Brown and the Thunder lead decreased to 3-2.

With the net empty, Adirondack held onto the 3-2 lead for the win. Tyler Brennan picked up the win, stopping 22 of 24 shots while Keith Petruzzelli denied 35 of 38 shots in the loss.

