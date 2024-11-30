Bison Win Streak Snapped
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison's win streak ended with a 3-1 loss on Saturday night to the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.
The Bison fought through a penalty-filled first period with no scoring from each team. Three penalties were killed by Bloomington, including two players short for over a minute. Iowa led shots 18-6 in the first.
Ryan Miotto broke the scoreless tie 4:09 into the second period on his own rebound. His fifth of the year was unassisted. Later in the period, Miotto scored again to give the Heartlanders a 2-0 lead. His sixth of the season was assisted by Dakota Raabe at 17:26. In the closing minutes of the period, the Bison were awarded a power play. Eddie Matsushima converted on the man advantage with a one-timer in front of the net for his eighth of the season. The power play goal was assisted by Blake McLaughlin and Chongmin Lee with 1:01 remaining in the frame. The goal moved the game into the third period with Iowa leading 2-1.
The third period mirrored the first period with shots and chances heavily favoring Iowa. The Bison held the Heartlanders off the scoreboard until the closing minutes with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. Iowa's Will Calverley found the empty net from center ice to seal the game's scoring. His sixth of the season was unassisted. In the period, Iowa outshot Bloomington 16-3.
Mark Sinclair suffered the loss with 44 saves on 46 shots. His record now stands at 6-4-1. Kyle McClellan stopped 19 shots in the win. The Heartlanders outshot the Bison 47-20. Bloomington's power play converted once on four chances while the penalty kill went 3-3.
Bison single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024
- Bison Win Streak Snapped - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Sharp in Rubber-Game Win Over Fort Wayne - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Reading Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nine Players Tally Points in Dominant Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Come Up Short Against Walleye On Lavender Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Drop Series Finale in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Jaydon Dureau Reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay; Low Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Shine over Solar Bears with 2-1 Overtime Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Shop for Five Goals on Black Friday - Wheeling Nailers
- Six Different Gladiators Score in 6-3 Victory over Savannah on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: November 30, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Riley Hughes Recalled by Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Stephen Calisti - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Forward Grant Loven - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Get Blitzed by Idaho in 6-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Bison Win Streak Snapped
- Bison Sign Garrett Devine
- Bison Win Third Straight
- Bison Win Another Sunday Overtime Game
- Ollas Backstops Bison to 4-1 Win