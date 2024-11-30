Bison Win Streak Snapped

Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison's win streak ended with a 3-1 loss on Saturday night to the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

The Bison fought through a penalty-filled first period with no scoring from each team. Three penalties were killed by Bloomington, including two players short for over a minute. Iowa led shots 18-6 in the first.

Ryan Miotto broke the scoreless tie 4:09 into the second period on his own rebound. His fifth of the year was unassisted. Later in the period, Miotto scored again to give the Heartlanders a 2-0 lead. His sixth of the season was assisted by Dakota Raabe at 17:26. In the closing minutes of the period, the Bison were awarded a power play. Eddie Matsushima converted on the man advantage with a one-timer in front of the net for his eighth of the season. The power play goal was assisted by Blake McLaughlin and Chongmin Lee with 1:01 remaining in the frame. The goal moved the game into the third period with Iowa leading 2-1.

The third period mirrored the first period with shots and chances heavily favoring Iowa. The Bison held the Heartlanders off the scoreboard until the closing minutes with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. Iowa's Will Calverley found the empty net from center ice to seal the game's scoring. His sixth of the season was unassisted. In the period, Iowa outshot Bloomington 16-3.

Mark Sinclair suffered the loss with 44 saves on 46 shots. His record now stands at 6-4-1. Kyle McClellan stopped 19 shots in the win. The Heartlanders outshot the Bison 47-20. Bloomington's power play converted once on four chances while the penalty kill went 3-3.

