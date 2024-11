ECHL Transactions - November 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 30, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Tyson Kirkby, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Stephen Calisti, D signed contract

add Grant Loven, F signed contract 11/29

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve

add Zach Bannister, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield

delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Brady DeVries, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Blake Mclaughlin, F assigned by Hartford

delete Max Neill, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Marko Sikic, F assigned by Toronto Marlies

add Austen Swankler, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

delete Remy Parker, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

add Chase Bertholet, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Stuart Rolofs, F activated from reserve

delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Thomas Caron, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

delete Blair Sanders, G released as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Sean Montgomery, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Brayden Low, F loaned to Belleville

delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Lou-Felix Denis, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Pito Walton, D activated from reserve

delete Riley Hughes, F recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Vitali Mikailov, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

add Nolan Burke, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add John Muse, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

