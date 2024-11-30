Knight Monsters Fall to Idaho Again in 5-2 Loss

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







The Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-6-1-1, 18pts) fell to the Idaho Steelheads (10-7-1, 21 pts) 5-3 in game three of their road series. For the second straight night, Tahoe was unable to solve Idaho netminder Tomas Sholl, who carded his third win against the Knight Monsters this season.

Sloan Stanick and Simon Pinard both scored, but it wasn't enough against a potent Steelheads offense that carded 5+ goals for the second night in a row.

The action was fast and furious in the first period, with both teams tallying a staggering 16 shots on goal. But only the Knight Monsters were able to find the back of the net, as Simon Pinard blasted a one-timer from the right circle past Sholl to make it 1-0.

Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny stopped all 16 shots he saw in the first, including a few sprawling saves on high-danger Idaho chances.

But in an identical fashion to Friday night, things fell apart for Tahoe in the second.

They allowed three goals and got outshot 18-9, including a 16-4 run in the first 15 minutes of the frame. Jade Miller got the Steelheads on the board with a tuck in off a Connor Punnett slap shot. Punnett would then unleash a wrist shot from the left circle to give Idaho the lead three minutes later.

With under 90 seconds to go and Tahoe reeling, Nick Canade scored to make it 3-1, and the buzzer sounded on yet another dominant Steelheads second. The Knight Monsters had a power play early in the second which could have doubled their lead, but they were unable strike on the advantage.

Tahoe showed some life early in the third period with a Sloan Stanick goal and a run of chances that saw them outshooting Idaho 12-2. But Sholl stood his ground after allowing the one goal and stonewalled the Knight Monsters for the rest of the game.

The backbreaking goal was scored by Lynden McCallum with under four minutes to go in the game. Tahoe had some life with a few grade-A chances seconds before, but Artur Cholach snapped his stick in the d-zone which sprang McCallum, and he buried a wrister to make it 4-2.

Idaho would tack on an empty-netter under a minute later to officially seal the game and the series win.

This game marks the first time all year that Tahoe has been served back-to-back regulation losses. But more difficult to comprehend is the way that these losses happened: After thoroughly dominating Idaho in game one, they looked like a completely different team in games two and three.

Tahoe will look to regroup for their two-game set in Allen, Texas against the Americans. Game one is on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 5:10 pm. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

#TessTheWaters

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.