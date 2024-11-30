Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeat the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.

Solag Bakich scored on Tulsa's first shot of the game, flinging a long-distance wrist shot past Jack LaFontaine 10:53 into the game. David Noel ripped a one timer past Vyacheslav Buteyets 5:01 later to send the game tied 1-1 into the middle frame.

Michael Farren put the Oilers back up by a goal, grabbing a point shot from Duggie Lagrone and depositing the puck past LaFontaine. Lagrone's assist was his 100th career point. Justin MacPherson tied the game 2-2 with a long-distance change 43 seconds into the back half of the period.

Farren scored his second of the game four minutes into the third period, depositing a rebound created by a Jake Goldowski shot. The assist was Goldowski's first point as an Oiler. Reid Petryk iced the game 4-2 with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Oilers will host the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time in franchise history on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

--

