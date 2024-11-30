Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeat the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.
Solag Bakich scored on Tulsa's first shot of the game, flinging a long-distance wrist shot past Jack LaFontaine 10:53 into the game. David Noel ripped a one timer past Vyacheslav Buteyets 5:01 later to send the game tied 1-1 into the middle frame.
Michael Farren put the Oilers back up by a goal, grabbing a point shot from Duggie Lagrone and depositing the puck past LaFontaine. Lagrone's assist was his 100th career point. Justin MacPherson tied the game 2-2 with a long-distance change 43 seconds into the back half of the period.
Farren scored his second of the game four minutes into the third period, depositing a rebound created by a Jake Goldowski shot. The assist was Goldowski's first point as an Oiler. Reid Petryk iced the game 4-2 with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
The Oilers will host the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time in franchise history on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Sharp in Rubber-Game Win Over Fort Wayne - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Reading Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nine Players Tally Points in Dominant Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Come Up Short Against Walleye On Lavender Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Drop Series Finale in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Jaydon Dureau Reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay; Low Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Shine over Solar Bears with 2-1 Overtime Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Shop for Five Goals on Black Friday - Wheeling Nailers
- Six Different Gladiators Score in 6-3 Victory over Savannah on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: November 30, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Riley Hughes Recalled by Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Stephen Calisti - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Forward Grant Loven - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Get Blitzed by Idaho in 6-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match
- Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss
- Oilers Head into Thanksgiving Atop Western Conference with Win over Kansas City
- Oilers Acquire Parker AuCoin from Reading
- Oilers Notch Three Power-Play Goals in Dominant Shutout Win over Utah