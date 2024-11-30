Worcester Takes Two of Three in Trip to Wichita

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers' Jordan Kaplan versus Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman

Wichita, KS - The Worcester Railers HC (8-10-0-1 17pts) fell to the Wichita Thunder (10-9-1-0, 21pts), on Saturday night by the final score of 6-2 in front of a crowd of 4,009 at the INTRUST Bank Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Cool Insuring Arena taking on the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

It was Wichita who tallied the first goal on the board as they took an early 1-0 lead 1:08 into the first period, with a goal from Jeremie Bucheler (1-1-2). Joe Carroll (1-0-1) extended the lead to 2-0 6:01 into the first. Colin Jacobs (1-0-1) then netted one for Worcester making it a 2-1 game. Wichita then scored two unanswered to finish the first period coming from Nolan Kneen (1-0-1) and Nolan Burke (1-0-1) making it a 4-1 Wichita lead headed into the second period. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored the only second period goal with his power play goal with under a second remaining in the period. Wichita closed the game out with two third period goals, the first coming from Michal Stinil (1-1-2) on the power play while Braden Hache (1-1-2) was able to score on the empty net to close out the scoring, leaving the game with a 6-2 final score.

The scoring came early from Wichita through the first 20 minutes of play. Wichita got started with a goal from Jeremie Bucheler (4th) just 1:08 into the game. Joe Carrol (7th) extended the Wichita lead to 2-0 6:01 into the first. The Railers answered back with a goal from Colin Jacobs (2nd) with just over eight minutes to go in the first. Wichita finished the period by pushing their lead to 4-1 with goals from Nolan Kneen (1st) and Nolan Burke (3rd). Shots favored Worcester in the first 22-12.

Despite the five total goals in the first both teams scoring slowed down in the second period. It looked as if the second period would go without a score until Anthony Repaci (14th) scored a power play goal with under a second to go in the period making it a 4-2 game heading into the third period. Shots Favored Worcester 12-8 in the second.

The third period was another low scoring period on both ends. The stalemate was broken when the Thunder got on the power play and cashed in with a goal from Michal Stinil (10th) 16:15 into the third period. The Railers went with an empty net late in the third trying to make the comeback, but the Braden Hache (1st) of the Thunder was able to get the puck all the way down the ice and score on the empty net making the final score 6-2. Shots favored Worcester 16-12 in the third and 50-32 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Nolan Kneen (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Jay Dickman (0-3-3, +2, 1 shot), 1st Star: Trevor Gorsuch (48 Saves, 2 GA, .960 SV%)... Final shots favored Worcester 50-32... Trevor Gorsuch (2-0-0) made 48 saves on 50 shots for Wichita... John Muse (2-2-0-1) made 26 saves on 31 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-5 on the power play while Wichita went 1-for-3... Michael Bullion (DNP), JD Dudek (IR), Kolby Johnson (SUS), Jack Randl (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 9... Repaci's goal tied him with Marc Brown for the Worcester Professional Hockey record in goals scored at 79. The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 2-1-0-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena against Wichita.

