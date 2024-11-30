Rush Game Notes: November 30, 2024 vs. Allen Americans

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to take five out of a possible six points against the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush erased a two-goal third-period deficit to earn a standings point before falling in overtime, 4-3, to the Allen Americans on Friday. Trevor Janicke scored twice, while Braeden Tuck picked up his first career goal. Rapid City dominated possession time and shots on goal for the majority of game, putting up a season-high 44 shots. However, penalty trouble arose as Allen struck three times on the power play, including the overtime winner.

JANICKE HEATING UP

Trevor Janicke is in the midst of his best series of his rookie season. After not scoring in five games, Janicke has three goals over his last four periods. He scored the game-winner on Wednesday, the Rush's first goal on Friday, and the game-tying goal that same night.

THE FIRST TUCK

Braeden Tuck has stepped up when called back into the Rush lineup this week. After not dressing for five straight games, Tuck returned to action on Wednesday and played on a fourth line that continues to earn valuable minutes. On Friday, the Calgary native sparked Rapid City's third period comeback with his first career goal.

SHOT MISMATCH

The Rush has significantly outshot Allen in the first two games of the series: 35-21 on Wednesday, 44-23 on Friday. Those two disparities (+14 and +21) are the two largest the Rush has had this season.

BY ONE

The Rush has played ten one-goal games this season, the most in the ECHL. It also has the most losses beyond regulation this season (4). Rapid City's record in one-goal games is 3-3-2-2.

FREQUENT FLIER MILES

Following a five-game homestand to conclude the month of November, the Rush will be on the road a lot in December. Eight of the next eleven games are away from The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City will travel to South Carolina, Idaho, and Utah in the month of December.

