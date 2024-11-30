Gorsuch Stops 48 Shots In Win Over Railers

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Worcester Railers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Worcester Railers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 48 shots, six different players found the back of the net and Wichita knocked off Worcester on Saturday night, 6-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman led all scorers with three points. Jeremie Bucheler, Michal Stinil, Nolan Burke and Braden Hache each had a goal and an assist.

Bucheler got the scoring started just 1:08 into the game. He unloaded a shot from the blue line that got past John Muse for his fourth of the season.

At 6:01, Joe Carroll increased the lead to 2-0. He put back a rebound during a scramble near the net that hit off a Railers' skate and trickled over the goal line.

Colin Jacobs cut the lead to one at 11:55. He worked through the slot and fired a shot past Gorsuch for his second of the season.

Nolan Kneen tallied his first of the year at 17:20 to re-gain a two-goal advantage for Wichita. Dickman left a drop pass to him in the high slot. Kneen cut to the net and beat Muse to the short side to make it 3-1.

Burke made it 4-1 at 18:40 when he redirected a pass from Austin Heidemann near the left post for his second of the season.

The only goal of the second came from Anthony Repaci with less than a second to go in the frame. He caught a pass near the right hashmark in between the circles and beat Gorsuch under the blocker on the power play.

Wichita added two markers in the third to skate away with the victory. Stinil tallied his 10th of the year at 16:15 off a beautiful pass from Dickman.

Hache closed the door with his first goal as a pro at 17:46, firing a shot off a faceoff into an empty net to make it 6-2.

Kneen skated in his 200th ECHL game. Dickman had a season-high three assists. Bucheler recorded his second multi-point night of the year and a season-high +3 rating. Stinil tallied his sixth multi-point outing of the season and first since November 1. Hache finished with a goal and an assist, giving him his third multi-point game of the season. Burke has goals in back-to-back contests.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

Tomorrow is Jump Start Buy In Night and a postgame skate. Go to any Wichita-area Jump Start location to get your upper-level ticket vouchers that came be upgraded to the lower level.

The 2024-25 promotional schedule is available. Plan for your favorite promotion as we look to get back to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and what promotions we have in store.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.