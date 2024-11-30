Gorsuch Stops 48 Shots In Win Over Railers
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 48 shots, six different players found the back of the net and Wichita knocked off Worcester on Saturday night, 6-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jay Dickman led all scorers with three points. Jeremie Bucheler, Michal Stinil, Nolan Burke and Braden Hache each had a goal and an assist.
Bucheler got the scoring started just 1:08 into the game. He unloaded a shot from the blue line that got past John Muse for his fourth of the season.
At 6:01, Joe Carroll increased the lead to 2-0. He put back a rebound during a scramble near the net that hit off a Railers' skate and trickled over the goal line.
Colin Jacobs cut the lead to one at 11:55. He worked through the slot and fired a shot past Gorsuch for his second of the season.
Nolan Kneen tallied his first of the year at 17:20 to re-gain a two-goal advantage for Wichita. Dickman left a drop pass to him in the high slot. Kneen cut to the net and beat Muse to the short side to make it 3-1.
Burke made it 4-1 at 18:40 when he redirected a pass from Austin Heidemann near the left post for his second of the season.
The only goal of the second came from Anthony Repaci with less than a second to go in the frame. He caught a pass near the right hashmark in between the circles and beat Gorsuch under the blocker on the power play.
Wichita added two markers in the third to skate away with the victory. Stinil tallied his 10th of the year at 16:15 off a beautiful pass from Dickman.
Hache closed the door with his first goal as a pro at 17:46, firing a shot off a faceoff into an empty net to make it 6-2.
Kneen skated in his 200th ECHL game. Dickman had a season-high three assists. Bucheler recorded his second multi-point night of the year and a season-high +3 rating. Stinil tallied his sixth multi-point outing of the season and first since November 1. Hache finished with a goal and an assist, giving him his third multi-point game of the season. Burke has goals in back-to-back contests.
The Thunder remains at home tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.
