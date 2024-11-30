Stead Stands Tall in Admirals' Sweep of the Mariners

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Following an overtime victory on Friday, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice at Norfolk Scope for the third time this week with one more contest against the Maine Mariners. Followed by stellar goaltending from goaltender Kristian Stead, the Admirals decisively defeated Maine 4-1 to increase their winning streak to five games.

Stead returned to the goal for the first time since being on injured reserve at the end of October and showcased a stellar performance. He finished the night with 25 saves off 26 shots and earned himself the first star.

Norfolk commenced with an opening goal just seven minutes into the contest. Brady Fleurent recorded his sixth goal of the season following a tip-in from close range, granting the Admirals an early lead. The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Admirals until the later stages of the first period when the Mariners managed to equalize.

Jacob Hudson took advantage of a misplay by Stead while handling the puck, resulting in a 1-1 tie. Subsequently, Carson Golder netted the go-ahead goal for the Admirals with three minutes remaining in the period, capitalizing on a power play opportunity just eight seconds into their advantage. The score stood at 2-1 for Norfolk following the first twenty minutes of play.

The second period was characterized by an intended pace of play as both teams adjusted to the game. Norfolk maintained their 2-1 advantage until the final minute of the period, at which point they extended their lead.

Connor Fedorek scored his third goal of the season with a shot from the right-wing circle, increasing the lead to 3-1 and providing a more comfortable advantage for the Admirals as they entered the final period.

In the final 20 minutes of the game, Norfolk made a significant impact with their aggressive forechecking, preventing the Mariners from finding their rhythm in the offensive zone. The score remained intact until the last two minutes of the game, when Pavel Padakin intercepted the puck in the defensive zone from a Mariner player and successfully wrapped it around into the empty net, securing the victory.

With this win, Norfolk extended their winning streak to five games and took the top position in the North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Stead (25 saves off 26 shots)

2. NOR - P. Padakin (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - M. Reifenberger (2 assists, +2)

What's Next

The Admirals hit the road for a pair of games next weekend. They'll begin their trip on Friday when they meet with North Division foe, Adirondack in Glens Falls, NY. The puck drop for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

