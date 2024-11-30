Grando Scores Twice as Icemen Bounce Swamp Rabbits 4-1
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Game Summary by Period
1st Period: The first time these two teams met; it was all Swamp Rabbits early on. Saturday's game would be Jacksonville's opportunity to return the favor. They did exactly that as this game would start all Icemen. As soon as the puck dropped, Jacksonville looked hungry and ready to play. Just two minutes into the first period Brody Crane would get the Icemen on the board with their first goal. On the other hand, Greenville greatly struggled to keep possession of the puck all period.
As a result, the Icemen would score again as Chris Grando scored with help from a ridiculous pass from Garrett Van Wyhe. This would give Grando his second goal of the season as he helped push Jacksonville up 2-0 early on. The rest of the period was very physical on both sides, as multiple scraps would break out. Overall it was all Icemen as they would finish the first period with 15 SOG while the Swamp Rabbits only had 5 SOG.
Period Scoring Summary:
End of 1st Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [2] - [0] [Greenville Swamp Rabbits]
JAX: [Brody Crane] (Assist : [Zach Jordan, Noah Laaouan]) - [1:58]
JAX: [Chris Grando] (Assist : [Garrett Van Wyhe, Peter Tischke]) - [6:06]
GV: Did Not Score
2nd Period: Going into the second, Jacksonville looked to keep its foot on the gas as most of the second period saw back and forth between Greenville and Jacksonville. Both sides remained very physical, and the energy was high Saturday night. Matt Vernon had a fantastic period in front of the goal for the Icemen, as the Swamp Rabbits were once again unable to score on Jacksonville. The Icemen showcased fluid passing and excellent defense as they held strong during a Penalty Kill after Brody Crane and Justin McRae were both called for holding.
Greenville was simply unable to maintain the puck long enough to set up any kind of offense. Jacksonville did a fantastic job making the Rabbits uncomfortable by intercepting pass after pass. It wasn't long before Jacksonville would score their third goal of the night. Chris Grando slapped in a sharp-angled crossbar shot. This would be Grando's second goal of the night and his third on the season as his strong performance continued. The Icemen would end the period up 3-0 over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Period Scoring Summary:
End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [3] - [0] [Greenville Swamp Rabbits]
JAX: [Chris Grando] (Assist: [Connor Russell, Garrett Van Wyhe]) - [12:40]
GV: Did Not Score
3rd Period: Greenville continued to have trouble in the final period. Any attempt to score or even pass the puck was ultimately thwarted by the Icemen's defense. Greenville opted for a sixth skater towards the end of the period. Olivier Nadeau took advantage of the empty net and scored the fourth Icemen goal of the night. Tonight it seemed that time after time Matt Vernon made ridiculous save after ridiculous save. Vernon played near perfect tonight but would eventually give up a goal to Mikael Robidoux. In the end, Jacksonville would triumph over Greenville 4-1.
Period Scoring Summary:
End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [4] - [1] [Greenville Swamp Rabbits]
JAX: [Olivier Nadeau] - [16:44]
GV: [Mikael Robidoux] (Assist: [Parker Berge, Ben Poisson]) - [18:22]
Tonight's Team Stats:
Shots on Goal
Jacksonville Icemen: 29
Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 30
Shots Percentage
Jacksonville Icemen: 14%
Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3%
Power Plays
Jacksonville Icemen: 4
Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5
Penalty Minutes
Jacksonville Icemen: 14
Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 10
Saves
Jacksonville Icemen: 29
Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 25
Save Percentage
Jacksonville Icemen: 97%
Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 86%
Stars of The Night:
[Matt Vernon] - [Jacksonville Icemen]:[Saves (29) on (30) Shots Faced]
[Chris Grando] - [Jacksonville Icemen [Goals (2)]
[Garrett Van Wyhe] - [Jacksonville Icemen]:[Goals (0), Assists (2)]
Tonight's Recap:
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits came to town against the Jacksonville Icemen. The last time these two teams met, Greenville embarrassed the Icemen 5-0. This time Jacksonville came out with an obvious chip on their shoulder. Right from the get-go, Jacksonville put the pedal to the metal. Within the first 6 minutes, the Icemen scored two goals against the Rabbits. Greenville looked shaky on all sides tonight. They simply failed to kickstart any kind of momentum. Matt Vernon played another excellent game and only gave up 1 goal on 30 shots faced. The combination of a Matt Vernon masterclass, wild Greenville passing, and no offensive rhythm from the Swamp Rabbits led to a 4-1 Icemen win.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024
- Gorsuch Stops 48 Shots In Win Over Railers - Wichita Thunder
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers 7-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grando Scores Twice as Icemen Bounce Swamp Rabbits 4-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stead Stands Tall in Admirals' Sweep of the Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Takes Two of Three in Trip to Wichita - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Streak Snapped - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Sharp in Rubber-Game Win Over Fort Wayne - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Reading Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nine Players Tally Points in Dominant Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Come Up Short Against Walleye On Lavender Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Drop Series Finale in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Jaydon Dureau Reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay; Low Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Shine over Solar Bears with 2-1 Overtime Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Shop for Five Goals on Black Friday - Wheeling Nailers
- Six Different Gladiators Score in 6-3 Victory over Savannah on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: November 30, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Riley Hughes Recalled by Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Stephen Calisti - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Forward Grant Loven - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Get Blitzed by Idaho in 6-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.