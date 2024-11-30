Jaydon Dureau Reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay; Low Signs PTO with Belleville

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Nov. 30) the following transactions.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Solar Bears.

The Belleville Senators of the AHL have signed forward Brayden Low to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Dureau, 23, has recorded one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Crunch this season and three goals and one assist in five games with the Solar Bears. The White City, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 75 games over two seasons with the Solar Bears, scoring 48 points (18g-30a) and added 11 points in 11 playoff games during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Dureau has also skated in 30 AHL games over five seasons, recording three goals and three assists.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 176-pound forward played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147 overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning in the spring of 2022.

Low, 30, has skated in 387 ECHL games over seven seasons with Rapid City, Quad City, Wichita, Reading, and Orlando, scoring 221 points (100g-121a). Low recorded his 100th ECHL goal on Tuesday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Low tied Aaron Luchuk for the team lead in points last season with 49, and was awarded the team most valuable player award for the 2023-24 season.

The Steveston, British Columbia native is the Solar Bears current team-leader in points with 14.

