Mariners Drop Series Finale in Norfolk

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Maine Mariners dropped their third straight game to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at the Scope Arena, by final score of 4-1. Jacon Hudson tallied the lone Maine goal in his return to the lineup.

Biddeford, ME native Brady Fleurent opened the scoring for Norfolk at 7:10, deflecting a shot past Brad Arvanitis, which went under review for a kick, but was upheld. Returning from a five-game suspension, Jacob Hudson found the equalizer at 13:23, just as a Mariners power play expired. Sebastian Vidmar stole the puck away from Admirals goaltender Kristian Stead behind the net and slipped it to Hudson out in front. Before the period ended, Norfolk's Carson Golder netted a power play goal to put the Admirals back in the lead.

The score remained 2-1 into the final minute of the second period when Norfolk defenseman Connor Fedorek's high slot one-timer gave the Admirals an insurance goal at 19:39. Pavel Padakin scored an empty netter in the third to seal the 4-1 Norfolk victory.

Stead earned the win in his first start since October 26th, making 25 saves. Arvanitis stopped 18 of 22.

