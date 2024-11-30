'Clones Fall to Nailers 7-1

Wheeling, W. Va - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 7-1, on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Highlighted by a four-point performance from Wheeling's Kyle Jackson, the Cyclones were swept in the weekend home-and-home slate against the Nailers.

At the 4:12 mark of the first period, Jackson opened up the scoring to make it 1-0 early. Recording assists on the opening tally was Jack Beck and Adley Calvert.

Bennett MacArthur would make it 2-0 just a minute and 15 seconds later. MacArthur recorded his second goal of the season to double the Wheeling lead to close out the period.

Cincinnati came back in the second period, with Jacob Frasca scoring his second goal of the season on the power play. Dante Sheriff made a behind-the-back pass that found Frasca to cut the lead to one.

A 5-on-3 power play served as a chance for Cincinnati to even the game. But after Wheeling fought off a two man advantage, Jackson scored backdoor on a pass from Mathieu De St. Phalle to retake the two goal lead.

Wheeling kept their foot on the gas pedal to close out the second period. Calvert scored his eighth goal of the season to make it 4-1 heading into the third and final period.

A three-goal third period gave Wheeling five unanswered goals to finish the game at 7-1. Sam Houde, Louie Roehl, and De St. Phalle would round out the scoring in regulation to give the Nailers their seventh win on home ice.

Cincinnati falls to 2-10-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Cyclones will return to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when they host the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET for next week's matchup. It will be a $2 Beer Night as well as Pucks N Pups night at Heritage Bank Center.

