Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Ryan Miotto scored twice and Iowa posted a season-high 47 shots to sizzle past the Bloomington Bison, 3-1, Saturday at Xtream Arena on Crispy Bacon Night.
Iowa out shot Bloomington, 47-20, for their fourth win in the season series. The teams play Sunday at 3:00 p.m. on STEM Night at Xtream Arena to finish off a busy stretch of ten season-series games in Iowa's first 17 of the season.
Miotto scored at 4:09 of the second on a jam at the front of the net and 17:26 of the second with a shot from the right slot to give the Heartlanders a 2-0 advantage. Eddie Matsushima scored Bloomington's only goal with one minute to go in the second. Will Calverley tallied with 1:27 to go into an empty net to ice the game.
Iowa limited the Bison to three shots in the third period.
Kyle McClellan made 19 saves for the win. Mark Sinclair denied a season-best 44 shots in defeat.
