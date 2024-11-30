Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Ryan Miotto scored twice and Iowa posted a season-high 47 shots to sizzle past the Bloomington Bison, 3-1, Saturday at Xtream Arena on Crispy Bacon Night.

Iowa out shot Bloomington, 47-20, for their fourth win in the season series. The teams play Sunday at 3:00 p.m. on STEM Night at Xtream Arena to finish off a busy stretch of ten season-series games in Iowa's first 17 of the season.

Miotto scored at 4:09 of the second on a jam at the front of the net and 17:26 of the second with a shot from the right slot to give the Heartlanders a 2-0 advantage. Eddie Matsushima scored Bloomington's only goal with one minute to go in the second. Will Calverley tallied with 1:27 to go into an empty net to ice the game.

Iowa limited the Bison to three shots in the third period.

Kyle McClellan made 19 saves for the win. Mark Sinclair denied a season-best 44 shots in defeat.

