Nailers Shop for Five Goals on Black Friday

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers face off with the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers face off with the Cincinnati Cyclones(Wheeling Nailers)

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wheeling Nailers hadn't seen many power plays over the past few weeks, so they were hungry for chances on Friday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Wheeling converted on three of five opportunities with a Cincinnati Cyclone in the penalty box, and rolled to a 5-1 triumph. Gabe Klassen started the scoring for the Nailers, and finished with two goals and an assist in support of Luke Richardson, who won his Wheeling debut in the crease. The Nailers are now on a seven-game winning streak, a ten-game point streak (9-0-1), and have matched the best 15-game start in team history (2005-06 & 2008-09) with 23 points.

One goal was scored in the first period, as a neutral zone turnover resulted in Cincinnati getting onto the board. Tristan Ashbrook stole a pass in center ice, and immediately rushed down the left side of the ice on a 2-on-1 break. Ashbrook kept the puck to himself, and roofed a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the cage. There was also a fight in the opening stanza, as Matthew Quercia delivered a punishing check along the end boards, then got asked to drop the gloves with Rhett Parsons.

Wheeling successfully turned things around by lighting the lamp three times in the middle frame. The tying and go-ahead strikes both came on the power play. Gabe Klassen knotted the score at the 5:17 mark, when he set up at the right face-off dot, and drove a Jordan Martel pass into the top-right corner of the twine. Klassen and Martel were also involved on goal number two, as Klassen fed a one-time pass across to Martel in the left circle. That shot got stopped, but it produced a rebound, which was tucked in by Matthew Quercia on the right side of the crease. The Nailers added one more goal 1:24 after that. Chris Ortiz let a wrist shot go from the top of the left circle, which flew into the top-right corner of the net.

The visitors added two more insurance goals in the third period for the 5-1 victory. Klassen netted his second of the contest, when he took a cross-ice pass from Martel, flew down the left side, and zipped a wrist shot into the top-right corner. Kyle Jackson punctuated the scoring with Wheeling's third power play goal, as he sifted in a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Luke Richardson collected the win in his debut for the Nailers, as he tossed away 19 of the 20 shots he faced. Vyacheslav Peksa took the loss for the Cyclones, as he allowed five goals on 20 shots.

The Nailers and Cyclones will match up again on Saturday night, when the scene will shift to WesBanco Arena for a 7:10 face-off. That game will be Hall of Fame Night, when former players Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted in the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. There will also be a full team post game autograph session, plus the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place to benefit the Salvation Army. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.