Oilers Rally Past Mavericks in 4-2 Win
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks fell to the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, in a tightly contested game on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Despite outshooting the Oilers 31-18, the Mavericks couldn't find the offense to secure the victory.
The Mavericks responded quickly after Tulsa opened the scoring. The Oilers struck first at 10:53 of the first period with a goal by Solag Bakich, assisted by Jack Clement and Michael Farren. Kansas City answered at 15:44 when David Noël scored, with Charlie Wright and Max Andreev picking up the assists.
Tulsa regained the lead early in the second period with Michael Farren scoring his first of the night at 5:24, assisted by Duggie Lagrone. The Mavericks tied it up again just five minutes later, as Justin MacPherson tallied a goal at 10:43, with Andrew Coxhead and Josh Thrower assisting.
The Oilers pulled ahead for good in the third period, as Michael Farren notched his second goal at 4:00, assisted by Jake Goldowski. Reid Petryk added an empty net goal at 19:09 to secure the 4-2 victory for Tulsa.
Kansas City's offensive efforts were evident, with the Mavericks putting 31 shots on goal, including 13 in the second period. However, Tulsa's shot blocking and timely goals proved to be the difference.
Mavericks' goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 14 saves in the loss.
The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup as they visit the Utah Grizzlies in a three-game series next week starting on Wednesday, December 4th.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2024
- Oilers Rally Past Mavericks in 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gibson & Vokoun Inducted into Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Toss Around Teddy Bears & Cyclones, 7-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Hold On For 2-1 Win Over Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Take Series vs. Knight Monsters with 5-2 Saturday Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Sneaks by Rush, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Sweep Series in Utah - Indy Fuel
- Knight Monsters Fall to Idaho Again in 5-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gorsuch Stops 48 Shots In Win Over Railers - Wichita Thunder
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers 7-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grando Scores Twice as Icemen Bounce Swamp Rabbits 4-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stead Stands Tall in Admirals' Sweep of the Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Takes Two of Three in Trip to Wichita - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Streak Snapped - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Sharp in Rubber-Game Win Over Fort Wayne - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Sizzles with All-Around Effort for 3-1 Win on Crispy Bacon Night - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Remain atop Mountain Division with Bounce-Back Win in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghantous Scores Twice In 3-2 Win Over Reading Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nine Players Tally Points in Dominant Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Come Up Short Against Walleye On Lavender Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Drop Series Finale in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Jaydon Dureau Reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay; Low Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Shine over Solar Bears with 2-1 Overtime Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Shop for Five Goals on Black Friday - Wheeling Nailers
- Six Different Gladiators Score in 6-3 Victory over Savannah on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: November 30, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Riley Hughes Recalled by Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Stephen Calisti - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Forward Grant Loven - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Get Blitzed by Idaho in 6-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Oilers Rally Past Mavericks in 4-2 Win
- Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs
- Mavericks Fall in Close Series Opener to Tulsa Oilers 3-2
- Mavericks Avoid Sweep, Beat Tahoe Knight Monsters in Close 2-1 Victory