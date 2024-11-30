Oilers Rally Past Mavericks in 4-2 Win

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks fell to the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, in a tightly contested game on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Despite outshooting the Oilers 31-18, the Mavericks couldn't find the offense to secure the victory.

The Mavericks responded quickly after Tulsa opened the scoring. The Oilers struck first at 10:53 of the first period with a goal by Solag Bakich, assisted by Jack Clement and Michael Farren. Kansas City answered at 15:44 when David Noël scored, with Charlie Wright and Max Andreev picking up the assists.

Tulsa regained the lead early in the second period with Michael Farren scoring his first of the night at 5:24, assisted by Duggie Lagrone. The Mavericks tied it up again just five minutes later, as Justin MacPherson tallied a goal at 10:43, with Andrew Coxhead and Josh Thrower assisting.

The Oilers pulled ahead for good in the third period, as Michael Farren notched his second goal at 4:00, assisted by Jake Goldowski. Reid Petryk added an empty net goal at 19:09 to secure the 4-2 victory for Tulsa.

Kansas City's offensive efforts were evident, with the Mavericks putting 31 shots on goal, including 13 in the second period. However, Tulsa's shot blocking and timely goals proved to be the difference.

Mavericks' goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 14 saves in the loss.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup as they visit the Utah Grizzlies in a three-game series next week starting on Wednesday, December 4th.

