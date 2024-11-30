Nine Players Tally Points in Dominant Win in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on November 30 at the Wings Event Center. The final score was 5-1.

Jan Bednar secured his 30th win as a Toledo Walleye and Griffin Ness and Carson Bantle tallied two goals each.

How it Happened:

Toledo started off the scoring in the 1st at 8:38, when Griffin Ness tallied his 7th goal of the season. Casey Dornbach and Darian Pilon tallied the assists. This was Pilon's 1st point of the season.

In the second period, at 9:23, former K-Wings captain, Chaz Reddekopp scored his 2nd goal of the season and 2nd goal against his former team.

Carson Bantle followed with another goal at 13:47 when he sniped the puck right past the Kalamazoo goaltender, tallying his 8th of the season. Chaz Reddekopp and Brandon Kruse tallied assists on the goal.

Kalamazoo scored their first goal on the night with 25 seconds left on the clock in the second, cutting their deficit to 2. Toledo went into the final frame with a 3-1 lead.

At 11:09 of the third period, Carson Bantle tallied his second of the night in the same spot as his first one. Brandon Kruse and Griffin Ness had the apples on the power-play goal.

Toledo sealed the deal with an empty-net goal by Griffin Ness, also his second of the night.

The Walleye secured the win and Jan Bednar had 23 saves in his 30th win in a Walleye uniform.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Bantle (2G)

2. TOL - C. Reddekopp (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - G. Ness (2G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye are headed home to play in a Wednesday morning matchup against the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2nd School Education Day of the season. Puck drop is set for 10:35 a.m.

