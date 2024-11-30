Icemen Shine over Solar Bears with 2-1 Overtime Win

ORLANDO, FL -- After three periods of competitive back-and-forth hockey, the Jacksonville Icemen dominated the overtime period against the Orlando Solar Bears, outshooting them 9-1 and controlling puck possession for almost the entire stanza.

The Icemen got a takeaway in the attacking zone with under a minute to go in overtime, as Noah Laaouan intercepted a pass in the slot and shot on net, with Noah Laaouan slipping it past goalie Alexis Gravel to give the Icemen a come-from-behind 2-1 victory Friday night at the Kia Center.

Jacksonville's maintenance of puck possession started a few minutes into the third period. Through two periods, the game was scoreless and Orlando was outshooting the Icemen 22-21. Jimmy Mazza scored the game's first goal just over two minutes into the third period on a slapshot from the right point that went by Justen Close. And shortly after, momentum started to shift toward the away team.

The Icemen started spending more time in the offensive zone while trailing for the first time all game, and ended up getting 13 shots on net in the final period of regulation, compared to Orlando's five. With the third period and overtime combined, the Icemen outshot the Solar Bears 22-6.

In a game where Jacksonville had chance after chance to score on Gravel and the Icemen just couldn't seem to get one past him, they capitalized on a mistake by the goaltender just over halfway through the third.

Gravel went behind his goal to retrieve a puck and pass it to a teammate while the Icemen were trying to get pressure on the Orlando defense. He was able to get a pass off to his right. The problem? Zach Jordan's skate got in the way and the puck trickled to a wide open Davis Koch in the low slot. Koch shot it on net immediately, firing to the left of Gravel before the goalie was able to get fully back into his net. The Icemen had tied the game with 8:20 to play.

And it remained that way over the final 8:20, as each team secured a point and the game went to overtime.

Seven minutes went on the clock. And for nearly six and a half of those minutes, the Icemen controlled the pace of the game. They didn't force an opportunity in the attacking zone if they didn't have anything, oftentimes bringing the puck back into the neutral zone and resetting. Whenever Orlando possessed the puck, the Solar Bears would give it away or have an opportunity squandished immediately.

With under a minute remaining in the period, Brayden Low tried clearing out of the Orlando zone. His pass was intercepted by Laaouan in the high slot, who shot on net. Gravel made the stop, but the puck trickled ever so slowly toward the goal line. As it was directly over the goal line and Gravel went to cover with his glove, Koch established great positioning near the crease and extended his stick to engage with an Orlando defender who accidentally tapped the puck into the back of the net for the overtime winner with 42 seconds on the clock.

Koch scored his fourth goal on the evening and leads the Icemen with 12 points.

Justen Close saved 27 of 28 shots as the rookie goalie improved to 4-2-1 on the year.

The Icemen moved back into fifth place after picking up their 18th point on Friday. Jacksonville looks to keep its momentum going on Saturday night, as the Icemen host Greenville at 7 p.m.

