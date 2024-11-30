Nailers Toss Around Teddy Bears & Cyclones, 7-1

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers put forth a legendary performance on a night when two former players were inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. Kyle Jackson was the top offensive performer, as his goal for the Teddy Bear Toss kickstarted a two-goal, four-point, +5 night, leading Wheeling to a 7-1 triumph over the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Nailers now have an eight-game winning streak, an 11-game point streak(10-0-1), and have at least one point in 11 consecutive home games (10-0-1) dating back to the end of last year's regular season.

The stuffed animals for the annual Teddy Bear Toss took flight early, as the Nailers needed just 4:12 to open the scoring. Jack Beck dropped a pass into the bottom of the left circle for Kyle Jackson, who clobbered a one-timer into the top-right corner of the cage. Wheeling probably hoped more fur would come down, as the lead got upped to two 1:15 later. Gabe Klassen set up Logan Pietila for a one-timer that got stopped, but the rebound was shoveled up and in by Bennett MacArthur.

Cincinnati briefly pulled within one in the early stages of the middle frame, when Jacob Frasca slid in a shot on the power play from the right side of the low slot. The Nailers grabbed some huge momentum around the midway mark of the period, as they killed off a two-man disadvantage for over a 1:06, and translated that into an insurance goal 34 seconds after the final penalty expired. Matty De St. Phalle held onto the puck in the bottom of the left circle to draw the attention of the defense, then delivered a perfect pass through the low slot for a slam dunk of a one-timer by Jackson. Jackson came inches away from completing a hat trick later in the stanza, as his shot from the left circle deflected off of Atley Calvert on its way into the goal.

Wheeling drove the game to the finish line in the third by putting three more markers on the board. Sam Houde roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner on a power play at the 2:01 mark, Louie Roehl tapped in a cross-crease pass from Matt Koopman at 10:01, then De St. Phalle slammed home a one-time dish by Jack Beck with 8:04 remaining for a 7-1 final score.

Taylor Gauthier was victorious in his first start of the season, as he denied 31 of the 32 shots he faced for the Nailers. Jon Gillies took the loss for the Cyclones, as he allowed seven goals on 31 shots.

The Nailers will play two more home games next weekend. Friday night at 7:10, Wheeling will play host to Kalamazoo, and the concourse will be filled with holiday spirit with the annual Small Business Holiday Village. That game will also be a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. On Sunday afternoon at 4:10, the Nailers will face Reading for the first ever Sensory Day game. The goal horn will not be utilized, music will be lowered, there will be no flashing lights, and there will be a quiet room. That game will also feature the traditional Sunday post-game skate, and all Nailers players will be skating. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Star Wars Night on January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

