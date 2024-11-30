K-Wings Come Up Short Against Walleye On Lavender Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-10-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Toledo Walleye (12-5-2-0), Saturday at Wings Event Center in front of 4,964 fans for the Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Game, 5-1.

Toledo scored first at the 8:38 mark of the first period.

Walleye goals at the 9:23 and 13:47 marks of the middle frame made it 3-0.

Joseph Arntsen (4) got the teddy bears flying, scoring a goal with 25 seconds left in the second. Quinn Preston (10) brought the puck into the offensive zone and fed the puck to Zach Okabe (6) in the left wing corner, who found Arntsen at the right faceoff dot for the one-time goal.

Toledo struck on the power play at the 11:09 mark of the third, and notched an empty-net goal with 2:05 remaining to cap off the victory.

Jonathan Lemieux (5-7-1-0) made 25 saves in defeat.

Kalamazoo goes back on the road to take on the Wheeling Nailers (11-3-1-0) at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

