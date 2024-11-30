Riley Hughes Recalled by Charlotte

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Riley Hughes has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Hughes, 24, has recorded 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 16 games with Savannah this season. The Westwood, MA, native leads Savannah in goals and points. He also ranks second in the ECHL in goals (first among rookies). He has appeared in one previous AHL game with Charlotte this season, suiting up against Cleveland on October 19.

Following a five-year collegiate career at Northeastern University and Ohio State University, Hughes turned pro in March of 2024 with the Iowa Heartlanders. He posted three goals and one assist in 12 games in Iowa. This past May, he signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Checkers.

