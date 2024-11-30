Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Worcester

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder face off with the Worcester Railers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its season-series this evening at 6:05 p.m. against Worcester at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Railers have taken the first two contests of the week, winning on Wednesday, 1-0, and earning a 3-2 victory last night.

The Thunder are tied for third place in the Mountain with 19 points, but behind Idaho due to percentage points. Worcester moved into a fourth-place tie with Reading in the North Division with 17 points.

Jake Wahlin scored the teddy bear toss goal last night. It was his first goal of the season and first since this past April.

Nolan Kneen is also approaching a milestone. He currently sits at 198 ECHL games in his career. The fifth-year blueliner has nine assists in 19 games so far this season. He had two helpers last night.

Luke Grainger connected for his second goal of the season last night to cut the Railers lead to one in the third. It was his first goal since November 10 against Tulsa. Grainger has three (2g, 1a) points in 11 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Braden Haché has five assists in his last five games...Peter Bates is tied for seventh with 13 assists...Dillon Boucher played in his 100th ECHL game last night...Jérémie Bucheler is tied for first for defenseman in game-winning goals (2)... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 7-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...

RAILERS NOTES - Anthony Repaci is tied for fourth in points (20), first in goals (13) and third in shots (71)...Kolby Johnson is tied for second in major penalties (4)...Cole Donhauser is tied for second in shorthanded points (2)...Connor Welsh is tied for fifth in scoring by a defenseman (14)...Henrik Tikkanen is tied for second with two shutouts...

Tonight, our favorite blue heeler returns to the Air Capital. Join us for Bluey Night, presented by Prochaska, Howell and Prochaska. Come meet Bluey on the concourse and get your picture taken. Get the Bluey four pack, which includes four tickets and two mini sticks starting at $100.

Saturday night is also Pucks 'N Pups Night, presented by Little Busters Sports Bar & Grill. Click HERE to get a human and dog ticket. All dog ticket proceeds will be donated to the Kansas Humane Society and Beauties and Beasts.

