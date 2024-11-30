Americans Hold On For 2-1 Win Over Rapid City
November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans (7-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, beat the Rapid City Rush (5-9-2-2), 2-1 on Saturday night at The Monument in Rapid City, in the final game of a three-game series.
After a scoreless opening period, the Americans put in a pair in the second period. Easton Brodzinski opened the scoring with his 10th of the year at 5:46 of the second frame. Mark Duarte and Artyom Kulakov with the helpers to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Rapid City tied the game less than a minute later as Tyler Burnie walked to the front of the Allen net and slid one through the five-hole to tie the game at 1-1. Less than five minutes later, the Americans went back on top as Mark Duarte notched his second point of the game scoring his second goal of the season to give Allen a 2-1 lead, despite Rapid City holding a 28-17 advantage in shots after two periods of play.
The Americans, led by goalie Marco Costantini, held strong in the third period, as he stopped all eight Rush shots, and 35 of 36 for the night, as the Americans moved to a game over the 0.500 mark for the first time all season.
The Americans return home next Tuesday night at 7:10 PM when they open a two-game set against the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Three Stars of the Game:
1.Marco Costantini
2. T Burnie
3. G Klotz
