Allen Sneaks by Rush, 2-1

November 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Christian Propp(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- In another defensive affair, the Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush, 2-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

Tyler Burnie scored Rapid City's lone goal early in the second period. The entire fourth line earned points with Braeden Tuck and Garrett Klotz picking up assists on the play. The goal answered Easton Brodzinski's game-opening strike just 36 seconds later.

Former Rush forward Mark Duarte came through with the eventual game-winner midway through the second.

Both goaltenders shined in the low-scoring game. In his season debut, Marco Costantini made 35 saves on 36 shots to earn the win and first star of the game. Christian Propp came up with 23 saves on 25 shots in another strong showing.

The Rush hits the road for eight of its next eleven games.

Next game: Friday, December 6 at South Carolina. 5:05 p.m. MST puck drop from North Charleston Coliseum.

The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

