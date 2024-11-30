Swamp Rabbits End Road Trip with Defeat at Jacksonville

Jacksonville Icemen's Robert Calisti battles Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Stuart Rolofs

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) - Mikael Robidoux spoiled the shutout of Matt Vernon with less than two minutes to go in regulation, but the damage was done early by the Jacksonville Icemen, who rode a pair of goals from Chris Grando and pair of assists from Garrett van Whye to a 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night. With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits drop back-to-back games for the first time since falling in three straight from October 26th to November 8th.

The Icemen jumped out to a 2-0 early lead on two transition sequences, with Brody Crane leading the way first. With just 1:58 gone by in the game, Zach Jordan took a turned over puck jammed to him by Noah Laaouan in the neutral zone and went into the Swamp Rabbits zone two-on-one with Crane. Jordan deferred to Crane, who fired a shot past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Dryden McKay to put Jacksonville up 1-0. In similar fashion at 6:06, Peter Tischke cleared away a Bryce Brodzinski chance on net, spurring Garrett van Whye up the ice with options. van Whye found Chris Grando, who buried his attempt in transition to double the Icemen lead to 2-0. Matt Vernon stopped all five shots he saw for Jacksonville in net.

The Swamp Rabbits came out in the second much more structured, but Grando gave more separation to the Icemen over the midway point of the game. With 7:20 left in the second, Grando found enough leverage to lift the puck in a net-side scramble over McKay's leg pad, tripling the Icemen lead to 3-0 with his second of the game (Connor Russell and Garret van Whye assisted). Olivier Nadeau added a fourth late with an empty netter with 3:16 left in the game, but the Swamp Rabbits got a late marker from Mikael Robidoux, who deflected a Parker Berge shot past Vernon to cut the score to it's 4-1 final with 1:38 left (Berge and Ben Poisson assisted, the latter earning his first professional point).

Dryden McKay, starting in his eighth straight game, suffered the defeat while turning aside 25 of 28 shots on net (7-5-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for part of a "three-in-three" series, beginning at home on December 6th and 7th against the Orlando Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST, and followed with a 3:00 p.m. EST weekend finale on Sunday, December 8th, at Gas South Arena in another rematch with Atlanta.

