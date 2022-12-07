Thunder Down Admirals, 4-2
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
NORFOLK - Nick Rivera and Patrick Grasso each recorded two points as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night, 4-2, inside Norfolk Scope Arena.
The Admirals opened the scoring early in the second period on a two-on-one rush. Ryan Foss fed Tanner Schachle on a breakaway, and he beat goaltender Jake Theut for a 1-0 lead. The goal was his first and came 2:13 into the second.
Adirondack scored back-to-back goals in 27 seconds to take a 2-1 lead. Right off a faceoff win by Patrick Grasso, Nick Rivera jammed in his third goal of the year at 6:46 of the second. Grasso gave the Thunder the lead at 7:13 of the second with the lone assist going to Rivera for the one-goal advantage.
Brett Ouderkirk cashed in on a shorthanded chance to tie the game at two with 8:48 left in the middle frame. Todd Burgess took the puck on a two-on-one and fed Ouderkirk for his first of the season. Burgess and Eric Williams were credited with the assists to even the score 2-2.
With just 5.4 seconds left in the second, Grant Jozefek scored on the power play to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. Matt Stief and Noah Corson were awarded assists on Jozefek's fourth of the year.
Xavier Parent added to the lead in the third as he fired a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Michael Bullion from inside the left circle for a 4-2 lead. Wayne Letourneau was given the lone assist and that held up as the final score.
Jake Theut stopped 33 shots in the win.
Adirondack remains on the road Saturday, and Sunday in Norfolk to face the Admirals.
The Thunder return home on December 16, 17, and 18 for a December Tripleheader. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Puck Luck Lifts Cyclones, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Drop Series Opener to Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Down Admirals, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.