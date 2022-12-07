Thunder Down Admirals, 4-2

NORFOLK - Nick Rivera and Patrick Grasso each recorded two points as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night, 4-2, inside Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Admirals opened the scoring early in the second period on a two-on-one rush. Ryan Foss fed Tanner Schachle on a breakaway, and he beat goaltender Jake Theut for a 1-0 lead. The goal was his first and came 2:13 into the second.

Adirondack scored back-to-back goals in 27 seconds to take a 2-1 lead. Right off a faceoff win by Patrick Grasso, Nick Rivera jammed in his third goal of the year at 6:46 of the second. Grasso gave the Thunder the lead at 7:13 of the second with the lone assist going to Rivera for the one-goal advantage.

Brett Ouderkirk cashed in on a shorthanded chance to tie the game at two with 8:48 left in the middle frame. Todd Burgess took the puck on a two-on-one and fed Ouderkirk for his first of the season. Burgess and Eric Williams were credited with the assists to even the score 2-2.

With just 5.4 seconds left in the second, Grant Jozefek scored on the power play to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. Matt Stief and Noah Corson were awarded assists on Jozefek's fourth of the year.

Xavier Parent added to the lead in the third as he fired a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Michael Bullion from inside the left circle for a 4-2 lead. Wayne Letourneau was given the lone assist and that held up as the final score.

Jake Theut stopped 33 shots in the win.

Adirondack remains on the road Saturday, and Sunday in Norfolk to face the Admirals.

