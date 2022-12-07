Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Wednesday defenseman Jack Dougherty has recalled by the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dougherty, 26, was signed by Orlando to an ECHL contract in October 2022. He has seven points (1g-6a) in 19 games during the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Previous to his time in Orlando, the Saint Paul, Minnesota native spent seven seasons in the AHL from 2016-2022, with stops in Milwaukee. Rochester, Belleville, and Providence.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rearguard was selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round, 51st overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft out of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he was a gold medalist at the 2014 Under-18 World Junior Championship.

Dougherty committed to University of Wisconsin and played 33 games for the Badgers during the 2014-15 season. accumulating nine points (2g-7a). He spent the 2015-16 with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) before going pro following the conclusion of his junior season, that year.

Doughtery spent two full seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals from 2016-2018, one season with the Rochester Americans (2018-19), two seasons with the Belleville Senators (2019-2021), and one game with the Providence Bruins last season, before returning to Belleville.

In all, Dougherty has skated in 299 AHL games scoring 60 points (9g-51a).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road this weekend to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Puck drop on both nights is 7:00 p.m. Orlando returns home on Friday, December 16 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

